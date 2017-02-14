AAP manifesto a Bible for Delhi government: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Tuesday released a report of its performance in the past two years with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying AAP's manifesto was being followed as "Bible".

The report - "2 Years of People's Governance" - talks about Aam Aadmi Party government's achievements in various sectors such as Health, Water, Electricity, Environment, Transport, Public Work Department, Urban Development and Social Welfare.

"On February 14, 2015, when we took oath to serve the people of Delhi, we had made it clear that our goal will be to honestly and tirelessly work for public welfare with complete dedication in a transparent manner," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a message to the people of Delhi.

"We regularly remind ourselves that our 70-point manifesto, on the basis of which we had sought mandate from the voters, is our Bible and promises made during elections have to be fulfilled," he added.

He said given the unique nature of existing laws and the constitutional scheme of things, governance in Delhi has its own set of challenges.

"...but on this occasion I am resisting the temptation of offering any excuse for hurdles being created by the powers that be in the way of smooth governance in Delhi," he said.

He also invited "constructive criticism" and feedback on how the government should serve the people of Delhi better.