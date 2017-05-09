AAP making mockery of democracy: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP of making a "mockery of democracy" by demonstrating in the Delhi assembly how an EVM could be tampered with and said it was another stunt to divert public attention from the Chief Minister's corruption.

"In the assembly, AAP MLAs are mocking at democracy -- another stunt to divert public attention from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's corruption," the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a statement here.



The party also took a potshot at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators: "Frustration of AAP MLAs visible in the Delhi assembly. Back to same rhetoric instead of apologising to the people for corruption."



The BJP said that instead of replying to corruption charges, Kejriwal remained silent.



"Instead of answering the charges, the Chief Minister is hiding from the people of Delhi for two days. And he has once again raised the EVM tampering issue just to divert public attention from the main issue," the BJP said.



The BJP's statement came soon after AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj sought to demonstrate in the assembly what he said was the way in which an Electronic Voting Machine could be tampered with to rig results.



Earlier, sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra too said that Bhardwaj's move was a tactic to divert public attention.