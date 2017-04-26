Shocked by the defeat in Delhi civic polls, top brass of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Wednesday, while the party office wore a desserted look.

Senior leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Dileep Pandey and Gopal Rai met Kejriwal to discuss the loss.

As poll results showed the AAP coming a distant second in the polls, Rai emerged from the house to tell the media that the BJP win was "due to EVM tampering".



The party office at Rouse Avenue had few people.



Barring national spokesperson Ashutosh, the party office saw no other AAP leader in the morning. There were no signs of preparations for any celebrations either.

