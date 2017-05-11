AAP protests outside EC office over EVM issue

Alleging that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were prone to tampering, a large number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists led by Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai protested outside the Election Commission’s office on Thursday.

The protest comes two days after party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj gave a live demonstration on how an EVM can be tampered with by changing its motherboard, in the special session of the Delhi Assembly.

"If the EC claims that its machines cannot be tampered with, then, we demand them to give us their machines and we will show them how they can be hacked," Rai said.

"We demand that the questions that have been raised regarding EVMs are resolved. Questions were raised in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab, so we want to appeal to the ECI that they give us their machines and we will show them the hacking.”

"Secondly, we want that the Supreme Court's 2013 order of conducting elections by VVPAT should be implemented, and third, voting machine and the slips should be tallied," Rai said.

Raising slogans such as 'Save Democracy', 'Vote Chori Band Karo', the AAP volunteers demanded that VVPAT-enabled voting machines should be used in all future elections.

Earlier, ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who had accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain of corrupt practices, said he will approach the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) later in the day to divulge more details about the water tanker scam.

Mishra had alleged that Kejriwal had taken Rs 2-crore cash from Jain and that the latter had helped a relative of the CM in land deals.

(With inputs from agencies)