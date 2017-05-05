Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday accused the Delhi government of "neglecting" health services and asked it to come out with a 'white paper' on its spending on developing medical facilities in the national capital.



He alleged that the Delhi government's preparations to tackle dengue and chikungunya were "incomplete" and urged it to come out with an audit on its Health department.



"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal scared people with dengue and chikungunya during recent MCD polls while his government's preparations to tackle the diseases are incomplete," Tiwari said in a press conference.



He said the AAP government should bring out a "white paper" on how much funds it has received from the Centre and expenditure incurred on providing health services in Delhi.



"We also demand a Health audit as well as a social audit in the next one month, for determining to what extent health services have developed under the Kejriwal government," he said.



Citing the Modi government's Jan Aushadhi Yojna, he also sought to know from the Delhi government whether such medicine stores were opened by it.



"We want to know why basic facilities are absent in hospitals run by the Delhi government," he said.