AAP government did nothing for unauthorised colonies: Congress

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the issue of regularising unauthorised colonies across the national capital, saying it has failed to regularlise even one in the past two years.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken told media here that the AAP had promised to regularise all the unauthorised colonies within one year after coming to power, but two years have passed and it has not fulfilled its promise.

"The regularisation and transformation of unauthorised colonies and giving ownership rights to the residents was on Agenda No.56 of the 70-point programme of the AAP," he said, adding that nothing has been done till now.

Maken said the unauthorised colonies in Delhi are being meted out step-motherly treatment by both the AAP government and the BJP-ruled MCDs.

The Congress leader also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not attending office for a long time.

"Kejriwal's heart is not in Delhi," Maken added.

He announced that the Delhi Congress will hold a day-long convention of 'pradhans' (chiefs) of unauthorised colonies at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium on February 26, in which all the issues affecting the unauthorised colonies would be discussed and an action plan chalked out.

