AAP demands probe into BJP's 'links with ISI'

The AAP on Thursday demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the alleged links of the BJP with ISI agents arrested in Bhopal last week.

The Madhya Pradesh government's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday busted an espionage ring in Bhopal and arrested 11 persons allegedly working for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Speaking to the media, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Ashutosh alleged that some of the arrested men were active workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"One of the arrested men, Dhruv Saxena, was the media cell in-charge of the BJP and has been spotted in several pictures with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya," he said.

He alleged that many others among the 11 arrested, including Balram Singh, Manish Gandhi and Mohit Agrawal, were active workers of the BJP.

"They leaked strategic information about Pathankot (Punjab) and Uri (J&K) - which saw brutal terrorist attacks - to the ISI," Ashutosh said.

"What does it mean? Is the BJP under control of the ISI or is it (BJP) becoming ISI?" he asked.

The AAP leader demanded an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court into the issue.

He also asked the BJP to clarify the extent of influence the ISI was having on the party and its parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).