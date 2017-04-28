After receiving a big blow post the MCD poll debacle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday averted a crisis when its founding members Kumar Vishwas agreed not to quit the party.

After attending the Political Affairs Committee meeting of the party along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Vishwas thanked his supporters for standing by him.

“In this difficult times I thank my supporters for standing by me,” Vishwas said.

"After the meeting, the party has decided to make Kumar Vishwas as AAP in-charge of Rajasthan and the party has suspended Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan from party’s membership," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"The AAP has formed a three-member committee headed by national secretary Pankaj Gupta along with Ashutosh and Atishi Marlena to conduct an inquiry into the case of Amanatullah Khan who levelled allegations against Kumar Vishwas," he added.

Earlier, Khan had alleged that Vishwas was a BJP agent and accused him of actively courting RSS leaders and blamed him allegedly trying to usurp control of the party by trying to get a section of the party MLAs behind him.

On Tuesday, Vishwas said that he would always work for the party as a volunteer and will never aim to become chief minister or deputy chief minister. He claimed that a few members within the party are conspiring against him.

(With inputs from agencies)