AAP condemns SAD Sarpanch for abetting suicide of dalit boy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday strongly condemned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch for abetting dalit boy's suicide in Bhai Bakhtaur village in Bathinda district and lambasted SAD leadership for shielding criminals and absorbing them in the party.

Bhagwant Mann AAP Campaign committee chairman in a statement here said that Akali leaders have become law into themselves and indulging in unlawful activities with impunity. The office bearers of SAD were involved in cases ranging from molestation to murder.