AAP concealed its earning to EC: Kapil Mishra

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lied about its donation figures to the Election Commission (EC).



Addressing a press conference here, Mishra alleged that the AAP had over Rs.45 crore in its bank account during the financial year of 2013-2014 whereas the party in its declaration to the EC had showed an income of around Rs.9 crore.



Mishra alleged that the party concealed around Rs.36 crore from the party workers and government.



He said the party has accumulated the money through shell companies.

Mishra made a presentation during the press conference claiming false information was given by the AAP to the EC regarding its bank accounts, and, subsequently converted black money into white through hawala transactions.



The former minister has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Wednesday at his official residence here, demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five Aam Aadmi Party leaders -- Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadhha, Satyendra Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.



Mishra was sacked on May 6 in a sudden move and later was also suspended from the party.