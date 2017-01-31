AAP committed to enhance quality of education in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday has committed to the people of Punjab that education in general and higher education in particular will be given highest priority considering the role of education in accelerating socio-economic development of the state.

At a press statement, AAP state convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich said that AAP fully acknowledge the role of teachers in nation building and due respect will be given to the fraternity. He said that consecutive governments have ignored the field of education that led to the deterioration of quality education in Punjab.

Waraich said that AAP has promised that teachers of government-aided colleges/schools will be treated at par with their counterparts working in government colleges/schools. He said that AAP is committed to revive and grant the pensionary benefits, appointment of teachers on regular basis to ensure Quality Education to students of Punjab on Delhi pattern.