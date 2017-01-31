AAP blames Sukhbir for fresh sacrilege cases

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed Punjab deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal for making frivolous complaints against AAP to the Election Commission (EC) and squarely blamed him for the sacrilege incidents happening in Punjab for last over one year under his nose.

Gurpreet Singh Waraich, AAP state convener in a statement said that Sukhbir’s demand to register FIR against AAP in sacrilege case proves his complicity and bankruptcy of common sense. He said that during his tenure as Home Minister of state about 95 cases of sacrilege took place including theft of holy Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village Gurdwara in June 2015.