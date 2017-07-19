AAP blames Centre for not forming governing bodies in 28 colleges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi University is working under Central government pressure and are deliberately not forming governing bodies in 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government.

Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader Ashutosh alleged that due to Central government pressure, Delhi University is not forming governing bodies in 28 colleges.

Ashutosh said out of the 28 colleges,12 are completely funded by the Delhi government, while 16 are partially-funded. "It is unfortunate that the University of Delhi is running these colleges without governing bodies. The term of old governing bodies ended in October 2016. After that no bodies were formed," he said.

The AAP, Ashutosh said, wants Delhi University to form the governing bodies at the earliest in all these colleges so that the system can run smoothly.

Sanjeev Jha, MLA, said that though a list of professors was sent by the Delhi government for the governing bodies, it was sent back by the Vice Chancellor's office after two months on the pretext that the list was not in tabular form.

"The irony is that the list was prepared by Delhi University itself. It seems that under the Central Government pressure, Delhi University does not want the governing bodies to be constituted," he said.