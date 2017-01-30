AAP, BJP stalled development work in Delhi: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party of "stalling" developmental projects in Delhi and said the people are fed up of their "misrule".



"People of Delhi are fed up with the 10-year misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) and the two-year misrule of the AAP in the national capital as developmental works in the national capital have come to a halt," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said at the party's convention here.



The Congress released a booklet containing what it dubbed the chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, titled "Kejriwal ke Bhrashtachar, Mauj Kare Rishtedar".



The booklet details alleged corruption indulged in by close relatives of the Chief Minister.



Addressing the party workers, Maken said: "People are now fondly recalling the Congress rule in Delhi when it made giant leaps on the developmental front."



He claimed the Congress will return to power in the MCDs with huge majority.



Maken said: "The bye-elections from 13 MCD wards -- of which the Congress won five -- showed how people were eager to see the Congress back in power, as none of these wards was earlier held by it."



"Both the BJP-ruled MCDs and the AAP-ruled Delhi government have become dens of corruption; both parties have let down the people of Delhi with false promises," he said.



Senior Congress leader P.C. Chacko said that under the leadership of Maken, the Congress is set to return to power in the national capital.

