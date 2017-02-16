The AAP on Thursday accused the BJP governments in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh of "committing atrocities" on farmers and tribals on the orders of party chief Amit Shah, and approached the NHRC over the matter.

Talking to reporters here, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said on the one hand farmers in Gujarat were being beaten up by the police for demanding water for irrigation, while on the other tribals in Chhattisgarh were facing atrocities at the hands of the administration.

Accompanied by representatives from Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, Rai filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday afternoon.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that farmers in 32 villages near Sanand city (Gujarat) had no water for drinking and irrigation whereas the industries in the area were getting adequate supply of water.

"On February 14, thousands of farmers set out to meet Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with their demands but they were surrounded by the police and beaten up badly. The police even entered the village and beat up women and children," Rai said.

Rai alleged the police action was carried out on the directions of BJP President Amit Shah.

He added that similar atrocities were being meted out to the tribals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Shah's orders.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government is talking about farmer welfare. At the same time, it is brutally suppressing farmers and tribals in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh," Rai said.