AAP accuses BJP of playing 'politics of garbage'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused the BJP of playing with the lives of people of Delhi and indulging in "politics of garbage" even as a section of sanitation workers of MCD continued with the strike over non-payment of their salaries.



AAP's Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey said that the BJP led MCDs were doing contempt of court by not abiding to Delhi High Court's order of paying salary to sanitation workers on time despite the increase in funds by Delhi government to these bodies, twice over the last two years.



He said as per the High Court order, the MCDs have to get their salaries by seventh of the month and it is the responsibility of the civic bodies to ensure that the sanitation workers are paid every month.



"Isn't this a contempt of court? The BJP leaders should answer this question. Why is the MCD not being able to pay the sanitation workers, who are the nervous system of the city," Pandey asked, accusing the party of financial irregularities in the MCDs.



A section of sanitation workers continued their strike today, even as EDMC officials claimed that all unions ended the agitation and helped dispose off 2,000 metric ton garbage piled up due to week-long disruption in civic services.



Dishing out the figures, Pandey said that Rs 270 crore was given to the MCD in 2012-13, Rs 287 crore in 2013-14 and Rs 400 crore in 2014-15.



However, the figure increased to Rs 700 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 600 crore in 2016-17," he said.



He added that not giving salary to sanitation workers of the MCD is just one aspect of "financial mismanagement" of the civic body and there are many such instances like the out-break of vector borne disease in the national capital among others.