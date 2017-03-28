AAP a team of losers, blaming each other: BJP

Dubbing Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "team of losers", the BJP on Wednesday said their leaders are now fighting and blaming each other rather than working for the people's welfare.



"AAP is facing infighting as they have lost the (electoral) battle. Their main agenda of fighting corruption has been forfeited," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta said.



"They are fighting like a lost team, where every player puts the blame on the other teammates for the loss," the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said.



Gupta's remarks came after infighting broke out in the AAP following its not so impressive show in the April 23 municipal corporation elections in Delhi.



He said all AAP leaders are now facing an identity crisis.



"All of them are now battling identity crisis. They all are fighting for their identity," Gupta said, adding that fingers are being pointed at the party leadership.



"Their leader (Arvind Kejriwal) is no more an undisputed leader; he is a disputed leader," the BJP leader said.



He replied in the negative when asked if Okhla's AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's allegations were correct that AAP founder-member Kumar Vishwas was breaking the AAP and plotting a coup against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.



"Kejriwal suspended Khan from the party, proving that our party has no role in the drama within the AAP," Gupta said.



"... they are throwing mud at everybody and are involving the BJP in the matter," the BJP leader said.



Gupta alleged that the AAP was full of opportunists, who misused the anti-corruption platform in 2011 for their own vested interests and kicked out people who were part of the movement.



He said the AAP leadership is incapable of ruling Delhi due to inexperience.