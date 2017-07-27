A reward for serving the 'living and dead'

Working tirelessly for the service of the dead and living since the last 10 years, Sarabjeet Singh, the moving motivation in Shimla would soon get recognition for his efforts at national level.

Bobby, as Sarabjeet Singh is popularly referred, has been selected for ‘Swayamsidh Samman’ for his 24X7 social innovation, service in serving the community, feeding the needy, organising blood donations and facilitating last rites of the dead.

The award would be conferred by the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Foundation on 3 August in New Delhi for outstanding public service in individual category.

“I am happy over the award at national level as it might inspire others to take up social causes and work for the welfare of needy and underprivileged,” Bobby told The Statesman.

He, however, said JSPL Foundation that he would be happier if the award is conferred on the name of his social service organisation, ‘Almighty Blessings’.

His heart-warming story shows as to what one inspired individual can do or achieve when he or she, sets his or her mind to do it.

Bobby is a fifth standard drop-out and he had spent more than three decades of life selling shoes in a shop owned by his father, which is a flourishing business in lower Bazaar of Shimla.

But that was not his objective and this thought changed his life as he started working with day and night free of cost funeral van service that was offered by Parachinar Sabha.

He was motivated for the service as Shimla city lacked any arrangement in government or private sector to take the dead bodies from hospital to home (mostly outside Shimla). In addition, the private taxis are too costly and the drivers normally shirk transporting dead bodies.

And Bobby now networks, vehicles for the bodies, paying from his own pocket for the service.

In 2014, he decided to offer atleast tea and biscuits to the patients in cancer hospital in Shimla, who are in extreme distress with no shop or canteen in premises while having a tea with a friend.

The small initiative has now taken the shape of langar sewa, in the evening with more than 1,500 persons from all backgrounds in the government run hospital avail it every day.

Though the prayer ‘Itni shakti haemin deina daata, man ka vishwas kamzor ho naa’ is a must for all, patients and attendants as it, according to Bobby, gives ‘collective strength’ to fight.

His organisation, Almighty Blessings come to the rescue of blood banks in routine and it had contributed 3,000 units, 2016.

But more than that he had built up network to help the people in dire need of blood.

A fifth standard dropout, the 43-year-old hardworking man’s organisation has also started financing 17 children from marginalised sections in the city for school education through the year.