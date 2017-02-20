A puzzle game ahead for Raje Government

BJP government in Rajasthan will be puzzled at the upcoming assembly session with unsettled internal disputes of party.

Over past few months few of the party MLAs have bluntly condemned the state of affairs in party and government.

One such legislator and senior BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari alone has submitted more than a 100 question to keep the government puzzled up the entire session.

"100 is tha maximum number of questions a member can raise during a session at Rajasthan Assembly, however the limit is seldom utilized unless the member really wants to put the government on test" says former deputy speaker Rajasthan assembly, Ramnarayan Meena.

Tiwari's differences with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and party leadership in the state have been evident. His attack will not be limited with to questions and other tools like adjournment and motions will also be used this assembly session. Doing so he will also have sympathy of those dishearten after the last expansion of Raje government.

"Someone has to question the state of affairs in the government and even as not many can blatantly register their protest, those who protest are aware of our discontent too" says another party MLA.

As the BJP calls meeting of the party MLAs this Tuesday the issue of discipline within the ruling side of the house will be discussed.

"Every party calls together it's MLAs before the session, as the budget session begins at assembly on 23rd we have also called a MLA meet and are optimistic that all party MLAs will adhere" says Madan Rathore, deputy chief whip of BJP.

On being questioned over the large number of questions being raised at the assembly by party members, Rathore says its duty of MLA to raise question at assembly but it must done with responsibility towards the people of their constituency.

BJP won with a mammoth majority in assembly elections three years ago and holds 160 of 200 MLA seats in the state. However since formation of the government the list of party MLAs diverting from party lines continues to extend. This assembly session the Raje government will also have to face the discontent at floor of the house.