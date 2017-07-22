At least nine persons, including six women, were killed and 22 injured when a bus overturned near Udaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, police said.



The incident took place around 9 a.m. when the bus enroute Haridwara from Ahmedabad overturned on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur highway, a senior police officer told over the phone.



Five persons died on the spot while four others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the officer said.



The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Few of them are in critical condition, the officer said.