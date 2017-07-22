  1. Home
9 killed in Rajasthan road accident

    IANS | Jaipur

    July 22, 2017 | 01:03 PM
Representational Image (PHOTO: Getty Images)

At least nine persons, including six women, were killed and 22 injured when a bus overturned near Udaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. when the bus enroute Haridwara from Ahmedabad overturned on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur highway, a senior police officer told over the phone.

Five persons died on the spot while four others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the officer said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Few of them are in critical condition, the officer said.

