77 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

In a major bureaucratic rejig, the Rajasthan government on Friday transferred 77 IAS officers, including 16 district collectors.

Chairman of the Rajasthan Housing Board A Mukhopadhyay will head the Rajashtan Civil Service Appellate Tribunal.

Umesh Kumar, currently posted as the additional chief secretary - industries, DMIC, will replace Mukhopadhyay.

Rajhans Upadhyay, additional chief secretary in the Department of Higher and Technical Education, has been shifted to the Higher and Sanskrit Education Department.

Additional Chief Secretaries Vipin Chandra Sharma and Rajiv Swaroop; Principal Secretaries Sanjay Dixit, Subodh Agrawal and Rajat Kumar Mishra were among other senior officers who have been given new assignments.

District collectors of Bikaner, Bhilwara, Jalore, Sikar, Kota, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Udaipur, Barmer, Bundi, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Alwar, Rajsamand and Pali have also been transferred.

The elections to the 200-member state assembly will be held next year.