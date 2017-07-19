745 dogs vaccinated during anti-rabies camp

During the anti-rabies camps held as many as 745 dogs were vaccinated in last two months. The drive was conducted in Chandigarh villages such as Kaimbwala, Behlana, Daria, Raipur Khurd, Makhan Majra and Raipur Kalan, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu and Dhanas. Out of the total vaccinated dogs 288 pets and 457 stray dogs vaccinated.

Director Animal Husbandry, Captain Karnail Singh, revealed that these camps were of great success and proved to be useful for livestock owners. He said, in future also such types of camps will be organised in villages of Chandigarh in co-ordination with Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Chandigarh on a yearly basis, to combat the dreadful disease of rabies in animals as well as its transmission in human beings.

During the camps pamphlets were distributed and a short film was displayed for the awareness of residents regarding how to prevent animals from rabies and the fight against the scare of stray dogs.