  1. Home
  2. Cities

72 gram heroin seized in Mizoram

  • PTI

    PTI | Aizawl

    May 3, 2017 | 03:53 PM
heroin, Mizoram, contraband

Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials on Wednesday seized 72 gram of heroin from two places in Aizawl, a department spokesman said.

The seized contraband is worth around Rs.3.6 lakh in the market.

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials also arrested two persons - Zohlimpuia (32) of Aizawl and Vanlalruaii (36) of Champhai town at Mizoram-Myanmar border for possessing the contraband.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the spokesperson said.

 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think Delhi Daredevils can still qualify for the Playoffs?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.