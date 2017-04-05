72 gram heroin seized in Mizoram

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials on Wednesday seized 72 gram of heroin from two places in Aizawl, a department spokesman said.

The seized contraband is worth around Rs.3.6 lakh in the market.

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials also arrested two persons - Zohlimpuia (32) of Aizawl and Vanlalruaii (36) of Champhai town at Mizoram-Myanmar border for possessing the contraband.



The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the spokesperson said.