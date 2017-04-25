72.89% students pass plus two exam of Himachal Board

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Tuesday declared the Class XII examination with an overall pass percentage of 72.89 per cent. The pass percentage has declined by 5.73 per cent compared with results last year.

While boys have dominated the science merit list 2017, girls have outshone them in the arts and commerce stream.

Secretary with the Board, Vishal Sharma said a total of 1,02,075 students appeared in the examinations of which 73,948 passed, while 15,886 candidates got compartment.

Sharma said the HPBoSE is the first Board in the country to declare Class XII result in a record time of 25 days.

The examinations were conducted from March 3 to 29 in 1,846 centers across the state.

The HPBoSE 2017 was forced to reschedule the exams of Physics and Computer Science after the question papers were stolen from a center in Kinnaur district.

In the science stream, Ritik Kandoria of CRC Government School Rehan in Kangra district topped the science stream by scoring 98.4 per cent. Nikhil Kumar of Gurukul Public School Hamirpur (97.8 per cent). In arts stream, Neha of Government School Drang grabbed the top spot scoring 95.20 per cent, while Bushra of Government School Nahan (95 per cent) finished second.

Falguni Aggarwal of Career Academy School Nahan topped the commerce stream with 96.8 per cent, Priya Saini of DAV School Una on second position with 95.8 per cent.