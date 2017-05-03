5 states likely to have new governors soon

New governors are likely be appointed soon in five states, including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which do not have full-time occupants in Raj Bhavans.

Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have no full-time governors for the last several months, while the five year tenure of E S L Narasimhan as the governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana got over more than two years ago and he is on extension.

Appointment of governors in five states is expected to take place soon, a government functionary said.

K Rosaiah demitted the office of the governor of Tamil Nadu on August 30, 2016 and since then Maharashtra governor C Vidyasagar Rao has been holding the additional charge of the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, late Ram Naresh Yadav had retired as governor on September 7, 2016 and since then Gujarat governor Om Prakash Kohli is holding the additional charge of the state.

Narasimhan, who was appointed the governor of Andhra Pradesh on January 23, 2010, has been holding office since then. He now holds the dual charge of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which came into existence on June 2, 2014.

Meghalaya is without a full-fledged governor since January 27 when V Shanmuganathan had resigned following allegation of sexual harassment. Assam governor Banwarilal Purohit has been holding the additional charge of Shillong Raj Bhavan since then.

There has been no full-time governor in Arunachal Pradesh since the sacking of Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa on September 12, 2016. Nagaland governor Padmanabha Acharya is holding the additional charge of the state since then