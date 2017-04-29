  1. Home
5 killed, 5 critically injured in Haryana road accident

  • IANS

    IANS | Rewari (Haryana)

    May 16, 2017 | 02:10 PM
Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

Five persons were killed and five others critically injured when a van collided with a tractor-trollery here in Haryana on Tuesday, the police said.

The Cruiser Force van they were travelling in first collided with a tractor-trolley carrying fodder and then with a TATA 407 vehicle on Rewari-Mahendragarh road here, police official Satbir Singh said.

The victims were employed at a private firm and belonged to nearby villages.

According to Singh, four persons died on the spot while one succumbed to his injury on the way to a trauma centre. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre.
 

