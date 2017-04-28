4 Madras HC judges to retire; strength to come down to 49

Four Madras High Court Judges are set to retire next month. With their retirement, the judges strength of the court will come down to 49 against the sanctioned 75.

Those who will retire on different dates during May are Justices S Nagamuthu, S Palanivelu, T Mathivanan and P Devadass.

They were given a farewell on Friday as it is the last working day for the court which will remain closed for summer vacation from May 1 to May 31.

The collegium of the high court had earlier this year forwarded a list of 11 names for appointment as judges.