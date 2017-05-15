4 drug peddlers arrested in Punjab

Four alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested from different locations in Punjab's Moga district and 13 grams of heroin was seized from their possession, the police said on Monday.



Baldev Krishan was arrested from Badhni Kalan and 6 gram heroin was seized from him, they said.



From Kot Ise Khan, Satpal Singh and Pritam Kaur were arrested and 2 gram of heroin was seized. Bharbhoor Singh was arrested from Ajitwal and five gram heroin was seized from him, they added.



Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against them, the police added.