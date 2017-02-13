  1. Home
30 bombs, grenades found near Ludhiana

  • IANS

    IANS | Ludhiana

    February 13, 2017 | 05:58 PM
Ludhiana

Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

Police on Monday recovered 30 bombs and hand grenades from an open area on the outskirts of Punjab's industrial city Ludhiana.

Investigation has been launched into the recovery of the explosives from Alamgir area, about eight kilometers from Ludhiana, a police official said.

The bombs were first noticed by some locals who informed the police. The police immediately cordoned off the area.

"The bombs and grenades look old. We are trying to find from where these have come and how they reached this place," an officer said.

