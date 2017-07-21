30,000 power theft cases detected in Haryana in three months

As many as 30,000 cases of power theft were detected in Haryana in the last three months and a penalty of Rs. 97 crore was imposed on the offenders.

Stating this on Friday, a spokesman of power utilities said the above cases were detected during a campaign to check power theft.

He said utilities have succeeded in reducing the line losses by five per cent in the last one year, which benefits consumers in terms of concession in electricity bills.

The spokesman said that the campaign against power theft has proved to be successful due to the active support of people and officials of the utilities.

He said that the people in Haryana are supporting the Centre’s Ujala Scheme and the demand for electricity has come down by up to 200 MW.