3 triple talaq victims join hands to stop man's fourth marriage

In what seems to be a story worthy of a Bollywood potboiler, three victims of triple talaq formed an alliance to take on their former husband and ultimately managed to stop him for getting hitched the fourth time.

The incident took place at Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. The three divorced wives, upon learning their ex-husband’s intention of marrying the fourth time, approached the police and accused him of making obscene videos of them and raping a minor.

The three women reached the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Tripathi, two days ago and alleged that 30-year-old Danish had married for the first time in 2013 and made an alleged obscene video of his wife.

After a dispute with her, he blackmailed the first wife and her family members by demanding money and threatened to leak the obscene video. He later divorced the woman and married for the second time, police said. The marriage lasted only for a year.

On 24 October 2016, the accused went to his relative's house where he allegedly raped his 15-year-old cousin and later married her.

He also allegedly made an obscene video of the minor and threatened her parents that he would make leak the video if they protested.

When the three women came to know that Danish was going to marry for the fourth time, they reached the ASP's office and got him arrested.

ASP Tripathi said an FIR had been registered against Danish under POCSO and other relevant sections of the IPC.