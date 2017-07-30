3 held, drugs worth Rs.10 crore seized

Police have arrested three men, including a Nigerian, suspected to be members of an international drug cartel and seized drugs worth Rs.10 crore from their possession.

One of the accused jumped from a flyover while he was being chased and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, the police said.

The Special Cell sleuths noticed that Punjab-based drug dealers were procuring heroin from people of African origin in Delhi.

"This time, the traffickers had ferried drugs in roadways bus, autos and by commuting in the trucks to evade arrest," said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

On July 24, the police learnt that two members of this cartel Sukhjeevan Singh (30) and Swarn Singh alias Lalli (33) would be coming to Delhi from Punjab in a truck through GT Karnal Road.

In the early hours on July 25, the truck crossed through the area but the two men slipped away in darkness.

However, the police team was aware that the contraband would be handed over to the buyers in southwest Delhi's Dabri and the team rushed there, said the officer.

The duo were seen sitting in an autorickshaw and proceeding towards Uttam Nagar. The police team followed the three-wheeler and intercepted it on the elevated road, Vikaspuri.

Both the accused started running in different directions. Lalli, in order to evade arrest, jumped from elevated road with a bag and sustained injuries. He was immediately rushed to Ambedkar Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, said the officer.

Singh also tried to jump off but he was stopped by the police. One kilogram of high-grade heroin was recovered from Sukhjeevan. Five hundred gram of heroin was seized from the bag carried by Lalli.

A Nigerian drug supplier Chukwuma Celestine (32), was arrested on July 28 from his rented house in Dabri Extension and 610 gram of heroin and 985 gram of Methamphetamine were seized from him, said the officer.

During interrogation, Celestine told police that he has been involved in sending consignments of heroin to England, France, Italy, Canada, South Africa, Nigeria etc through courier companies.

He used to procure heroin from Afghan nationals who visit India and bring heroin to Delhi by several means, said the officer.

He was wanted in a case by the Special Cell and has previously been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (Delhi Zone) in 2015.