3 cops suspended for murder of Mathura traders

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended three policemen, including a station house officer, for laxity in the twin murder case of bullion traders in Mathura, an official said.



The killings triggered protests in Mathura and neighbouring areas on Tuesday, forcing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to dispatch Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and the DGP Sulkhan Singh to personally visit Mathura and monitor the probe.



Sharma, who is a BJP legislator from Mathura, met the bereaved family members on Wednesday and the DGP held meetings with local police officers.



Singh asked them to nab the culprits at the earliest.



CCTV footage was being checked to identify the criminals. An official privy to the probe said two men have been identified.



The two bullion traders were killed on Monday night in their shop and the assailants had decamped with gold worth more than Rs 4 crore.



Opposition parties have been up in arms against the state government and had raised the matter in the ongoing assembly session.



The furore forced Adityanath to give a statement in the House assuring everyone that his government was committed to establishing law and order in the state. He said the criminals would soon nabbed.