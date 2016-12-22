3 Bengal heritage buildings to get fresh lease of life

In a much appreciated move, the West Bengal Heritage Commission has decided to restore three heritage buildings in the state, officials said on Saturday.

The iconic buildings include-- the house of Alexander Duff on Nimtala Ghat Street, Mahishadal Rangibashan Rajbari, and Dr Graham Home's Church in Kalimpong in north Bengal.

The overall estimated cost of the project is Rs.17 crore and the money has been provided by the Ministry of Culture.

According to the state heritage commission, project reports were shared with the ministry regarding the buildings dilapidated condition which needed to be refurbished.

Alexander Duff was the first overseas missionary of the Church of Scotland to India and arrived in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1830.

Duff played a crucial role in higher education, actively supported by Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the founder of Brahmo Sabha.

Furthermore, John Anderson Graham, who settled in Kalimpong, founded the Dr. Graham's Homes -- a refuge for poor and needy Anglo-Indian children.

Mahishadal Rangibashan Rajbari, the grand estate in East Midnapore, has its roots in the estate bought by Janardan Upadhyay (Garg) of Uttar Pradesh in the 16th century.

(With inputs from agencies)