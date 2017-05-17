3 arrested for abduction and rape in Jammu and Kashmir

Police in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday arrested three persons accused of abduction and rape of three minor girls in two different incidents.



Two persons, identified as Ahsan Mir and Yasir Ganai, residents of Kaloosa village, had abducted two minor girls from Bandipora.



They took them to a Pahalgam health resort, held them in captivity for two days and raped them, the police said.



The victims' families had lodged an FIR.



In another incident, a person identified as Shamroz Malik was arrested in Arin village of the same district for abducting and raping another minor girl.

