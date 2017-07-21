28 killed in private bus accident in Himachal Pradesh

In a tragic accident, 28 persons, nine women and one child, were killed while nine others injured after a private bus fell into 700 ft deep gorge in Rampur area in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, around 140 km from here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rampur, Deva Singh Negi said the incident took place at around 8.45 a.m. on Thursday when the ill-fated private bus was on its way to Nauni in Solan district from Reckongpeo in Kinnaur district.

The driver of the private bus lost control over the vehicle near Khaneri in Rampur on Hindustan-Tibet Highway due to which it rolled down into 700 ft feet deep gorge, killing 28 passengers on the spot.

So far, 21 victims have been identified so far and efforts are on to identifying others victims of the tragic accident. “The injured were rushed to the hospital from where three of them, whose condition is said to be critical, have been rushed to IGMC Shimla for further medical treatment,” Negi said.

“Initial investigations suggests that the bursting of one of the tyres might have led to the accident,” a Police official said, adding a case of negligent driving has been registered and further investigations to find out the exact cause of the accident are on.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to probe the tragic accident.

Meanwhile, the district administration has provided an immediate relief of Rs.10,000 to the kin of the deceased. A disaster response team has also been rushed to the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh expressed deep grief over the death of 28 passengers and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda, BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virender Kashyap and Ramswaroop Sharma also condoled the death of victims in the accident.