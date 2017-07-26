27 rescued from flood-hit areas of Rajasthan

The Army on Wednesday rescued 27 people from rain-hit areas of southwestern and southeastern Rajasthan as relief works continued there Jalore, Sirohi and Pali are the worst affected districts in the region where rescue and relief works are going on for the last couple of days. Incessant rainfall has thrown normal life out of gear in these districts.

Many villages in these districts were surrounded by water with no connectivity by road. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in these areas for rescue operation.

“There are nearly 30 villages in the district which have been inundated or surrounded by water and arrangements for food packets and water bottles are being made,” Jalore District Collector Laxminarayan Soni told PTI.

He said that nearly 400 people have been rescued in the last two days and over 7,000 people in many villages have been asked to shift to safer places.