27 kids hospitalised as lizard found in mid-day meal at Bihar school

Over 27 children fell sick at a school in Bihar on Monday after they consumed mid-day meal in which a dead lizard was found.

The incident took place in Bihar’s Jamui area and children of the school were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Four days ago, a snakelet was found in the food served to children at Rajkeeya Girls Senior Secondary School in Haryana.

On finding the snakelet, the children were asked to stop consuming the meal, but unfortunately some students had already eaten portions of it.

Insects and rodents in mid-day meals are not new in Bihar.

In 2014, as many as 50 students complained of uneasiness after having the meal in which a dead lizard was found at a primary school in Raghopur near Naugachia.

In 2013, a total of 27 children at a government middle school in Rampur Bakhra village were hospitalsed after eating mid-day meal in which a dead lizard was found.

According to a latest survey by Public Affairs Centre, the state is in 18th position at the bottom of the table in 2017 Governance Index ranking.

(With inputs from agencies)