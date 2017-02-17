25 students injured as bus skids off road in Himachal

At least 25 school children were injured on Friday when their school bus skidded off the mountain road in Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The mini bus was going to school when it skidded off the road in Dehar near Sundernagar town, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bhatia said.

He said two students, who grievouly injured, have been referred to a government hospital in Mandi town and others with minor injuries have been admitted in a civil hospital in Sundernagar.The students were from Vivekanand Public School at Dehar.

Eye witnesses told police that the bus driver probably lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn.

The accident spot is some 100 km from the state capital.