24 hours medium danger avalanche warning issued for parts of J-K

    February 6, 2017 | 06:29 PM
A medium danger warning was issued on Monday for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir above 2,500 metres.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) said a "medium danger" warning is in place for avalanche-prone slopes above 2,500 metres in Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the warning is valid for the next 24 hours, starting at 5 PM of Monday, and advised people not venture into avalanche-prone areas.

The SASE said a fresh spell of snow was witnessed until this morning in Gulmarg (10 cm) and Drass (38 cm) in J-K.

