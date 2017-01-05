23-storey hostel for doctors to come up at RML

The authorities have approved a proposal for a 23-storeyed building for a doctors hostel at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. This will make it the tallest building in the New Delhi Municipal Council area. The plan has already been sanctioned by NDMC

and the 23 floors will also include three-level basement parking which is expected to house 300 cars. Altogether 1.5 acres of land already within the campus of the hospital has been approved with 824 rooms for the hostel.

"The hostel will have different compartments or rooms for separate housing of male and female doctors. We have also planned separate rooms for married doctor couples. The building in itself will be equipped with all the modern technology including Wi-Fi and separate lifts for different blocks," said Medical Superintendent of RML hospital,Dr A K Gadpayle. He said the Union ministry has given approval for the project and Rs 181 crore has been sanctioned for the project. At present there are 146 rooms available in the institute for over 600 resident doctors. With only one-fourth of its 600 resident doctors currently getting hostel facility, authorities of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital had approached the Centre with a proposal to construct a new block exclusively for them in a bid to address the accommodation problem.

Doctors working in the hospital revealed that there were only 146 rooms available in the hostels, despite the fact that over 600 resident doctors were at present working there. "Instead of constructing new hostels, the authorities prefer to do makeshift arrangements by making two doctors reside in a single room.This practice is being followed to fill large number of hostel rooms to cut down pendency,” a doctor said.

Dr Gadpayle added that doctors required accommodation in the campus as a good number of them, especially those appointed in clinical departments, have to perform duties from 24-48 hours at a stretch and have to attend emergency calls. Although the situation is no different in other medical institutes of the city, what makes the case of RML resident doctors worse is the dearth of private accommodation in the vicinity of the hospital. "There is scarcity of private accommodation for resident doctors working here as the institute is locked from all directions by houses meant for senior bureaucrats and members of Parliament. Hence, doctors working here cannot find accommodation near the institute," Dr Gadpayle said.