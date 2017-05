At least 23 persons, including women and children, were badly burnt as a fire engulfed a marriage venue in this Madhya Pradesh town, police said on Sunday.



The late Saturday fire broke out due to a gas leak from a cylinder at the place where food was being prepared, police officer S N Pandey said.

Four of the victims, who were in a critical state, have been sent to Bhopal for treatment while the rest are being treated in a local hospital, he added.