21 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh

A total of 21 Maoists surrendered to police here on Wednesday, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Vivekanand Sinha said that out of them, 14 were from Darbha Division's Kanger Valley and the remaining seven from Ketekalyan Area Committee.

"They include a platoon member, a local operation squad member, people's militia members, a member of DAKMS area committee, four from the Chetna Natya Manch, and two Sangham members," he said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P. said that the platoon member Lakshman hailed from Bhadrimahu village from where 14 other Maoists had surrendered earlier, leading to the Ketekalyan Area Committee becoming defunct.

All the surrendered rebels will be eligible for the state government's rehabilitation policy under which they will get Rs 10,000 assistance each, he added.