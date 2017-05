In a major development in connection with the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday told the Allahabad High Court that state chief minister Yogi Adityanath can't be tried. Yogi Adityanath was accused of inciting communal tension.

UP Advocate General Raghvendra Singh informed the Allahabad High Court that the principal secretary (home) had declined to grant sanction for prosecution of Adityanath in Gorakhpur riots case.

(With inputs from agencies)