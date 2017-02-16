The mastermind of the 2005 Delhi serial blasts that killed over 60 people and injured about 200 was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a local court here on Thursday.

Tariq Ahmed Dar and two other accused, Mohammed Rafiq Shah and Mohammed Hussain Fazili, were acquitted of all charges.

The court in 2008 framed charges against Tariq Ahmed Dar, the mastermind, and the other two for waging war against the state, conspiring and collecting arms.

The Delhi Police chargesheeted Dar, mentioning his call details that allegedly proved he was in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

The first blast took place at Paharganj, near the New Delhi railway station at around 5.38pm on October 29, 2005. Police later said the bomb was planted on a two-wheeler parked outside a chemist’s shop.

The second blast took place in a bus in south Delhi’s Govindpuri area, injuring several passengers.

The third explosion at 6.05pm took place in the Sarojini Nagar market, a business hub which remains busy with shoppers till late in the night.