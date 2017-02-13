2005 Delhi blasts: Verdict to be delivered on February 16

A court here said on Monday it will deliver on February 16 its verdict in the 2005 Delhi serial blasts case which killed over 60 people.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh, who was scheduled to announce the order on Monday, put it off for Thursday.

Tariq Ahmed Dar, Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah are facing trial in the case.

The court in 2008 framed charges against Dar, the alleged mastermind, and the other two for waging war against the state, conspiring, collecting arms, murder and attempt to murder.

The Delhi Police chargesheeted Dar, mentioning his call details that allegedly proved he was in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

The police have registered three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) in three separate incident that took place in Sarojini Nagar, Kalkaji and Paharganj.