20 countries to join Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2017

Over 20 countries from Europe, Africa and South Asia will participate in the 31st edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela beginning February 1.

Countries like Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Tunisia, Mongolia, South Africa would be the first timers at the International Crafts Mela to be held Surajkund in district Faridabad, an official spokesperson said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, and Vice Chairperson, Surajkund Mela Authority, VS Kundu on Tuesday said that during this year, Jharkhand, the ‘Theme State’ of this year’s Surajkund International Crafts Mela, would showcase its unique culture and rich heritage.

He said that as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the Surajkund Mela Authority provides 50 per cent rebate on the entry tickets to the differently-abled or Divyang persons, senior citizens and serving soldiers and war widows, and their dependants.

To enliven the visitors’ mood, scintillating performances would be presented by international folk artists from Egypt, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Enthralling evening cultural performances during the Mela fortnight would entertain the visitors, he added.

To beef up security arrangements, around 200 CCTV Cameras for e-surveillance have been installed in the Mela ground along with the night vision capability. A large number of security personnel, including women guards, are deployed in the Mela premises to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incident.