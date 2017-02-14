2 prisoners escape from hospital in Vadodara

Two prisoners undergoing treatment at a government-run hospital here escaped from a window at the premises in the wee hours, police said on Tuesday.

The two prisoners, identified as Raju Ninama and Subur Damor, were undergoing treatment in the prisoners' ward of the city's Sir Sayajirao General Hospital after being brought there from the Vadodara Central Jail.

They escaped by breaking the grill of a window in the ward between 2 AM and 5.30 AM of Tuesday, police said.

Ninama was convicted in a rape case, while Damor was found guilty in a charge of attempt to murder.

Both of them belong to Garbada town in Gujarat's Dahod district.

Police are in the process of registering a case under relevant provisions in connection with the incident.