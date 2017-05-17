2 Nigerians arrested from Delhi for supplying drugs in Punjab

The Punjab police has arrested two Nigerian nationals from Delhi for allegedly supplying drugs in the state.



Austin and Edeh were arrested from Vikaspuri in New Delhi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ludhiana, Virinder Singh Hayer said on Wednesday.

He said the two Nigerians were arrested on the basis of details revealed during interrogation by a man named Balbir Singh, who had been arrested on May 4, for allegedly supplying heroin.



During interrogation, the arrested Nigerians disclosed that one packet containing one kg heroin was buried at a deserted place near a brick klin Chowkiman and another packet had been hidden near the railway platform in Mullanpur, the DIG claimed.



"Police have recovered the heroin from the two places," he said.



Hayer said that the drugs were being supplied to them from "across the border" and were delivered as per the instructions received from their mastermind.

Austin had come to India five years back on a business visa and married an Indian citizen woman, who hails from Manipur, the DIG said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against both the accused.

"The accused covered their illegal acts by presenting themselves as businessmen dealing in spare parts of vehicles.



A car has also been recovered from them," the DIG said.

Police has identified the drug supply chain and are now looking for the drug-dealers who delivered bigger consignments and are trying to track the masterminds behind them, he added.