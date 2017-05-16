2 held in Delhi for running sex racket

Two persons have been arrested here for running a sex racket, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Gaurav Anand and his associate Nina Soni operated as pimps and were in a live-in relationship. They were arrested late on Monday night from Garhi village near Iskcon temple following a tip-off.



"Anand and Soni are residents of Chander Vihar in east Delhi. They are proclaimed offenders in a gang rape case registered against them in Shahdara police station in 2014," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.



"During questioning, Anand disclosed that he is also a proclaimed offender in two cases registered against him in Delhi and Panchkula. He, along with Soni, used to provide call girls to their clients in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR)," Baaniya said.



"They frequently used to change their hideouts within two-three months to evade arrest," the police officer said.



"Anand said that he used to work as a driver earlier. He left his residence after an altercation with his wife and came in contact with Soni," the officer added.



"He then started living with Soni and helped her run a call girl racket. Soni is a native of West Bengal and came to Delhi after her husband abandoned her," he added.